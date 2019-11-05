TCC in Terre Haute will host a veterans appreciation event Saturday through Nov. 11 at the Verizon authorized retailer store at 2339 S. Indiana 46.
Each veteran who attends the event will receive giveaway items and have the opportunity to apply for an Honor Flight trip in-store through the Honor Flight Network, which transports veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to the service and sacrifices of the military.
Employees also will be on-site answering questions about service contracts, identifying qualifying promotions and signing up active service members for military discounts.
“This is our third annual Veterans Rock event, and we are proud to continue the tradition of recognizing deserving service men and women in communities across the country,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC. “This initiative is just a small token of our gratitude for those who have served, and we look forward to putting a smile on their faces.”
TCC encourages qualified active and veteran military members and their spouses to explore career opportunities with the company. With locations in 38 states, TCC can transfer employed military members or their spouses to a new TCC location if they have to move. Aside from transfer opportunities, TCC gives all employees paid volunteer days, paid time off, promotional opportunities, sales contests and more. To explore careers with TCC, visit jobs.tccrocks.com.
More information about the Veterans Rock campaign is available at www.TCCRocks.com. Supporters are encouraged to use hashtags #BetterTogether and #TCCRocks on Instagram and Twitter to help spread the word.
Customers can connect with the company at www.facebook.com/tcctalk and www.twitter.com/tcctalk.
Veterans Rock is just one of four TCC philanthropic initiatives. The Culture of Good Inc. company makes ongoing investments in the local communities where it operates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.