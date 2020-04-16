TCC stores in the Wabash Valley are now serving seniors and other high risk customers during special service hours.
The Carmel-based Verizon authorized retailer now reserves 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays for customers ages 65 and older and for those who are at a higher risk to contract the coronavirus. The stores will operate on reduced hours of operation during all other times.
TCC has made additional safety changes in stores nationwide, including the introduction of curbside services. The stores are continuing to offer their full range of services to customers, including assistance with all work-from-home and remote learning connected devices.
All locations are strictly following local guidelines and practicing social distancing by limiting the number of guests in the location at a time. Customers can call their local TCC store to request an appointment or curbside service if they wish. TCC has also improved its checkout process to make transactions faster and minimize any touchpoints with the customer in the store or vehicle.
For real-time updates on store hours, TCC recommends customers call their local store before visiting. To learn more about TCC or to find a nearby location, visit www.tccrocks.com.
