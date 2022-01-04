Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois, has partnered with the Wabash Valley’s premiere pain management group led by Dr. Thomas Pendergast.
In addition to pain management, the group provides bone health and wellness services, behavioral health, psychiatry and weight management. The group will now be known as Sycamore Pain & Wellness, a service of Horizon Health.
The team began seeing patients Dec. 15 in its new Terre Haute location at 1378 S. State Road 46 — the former site of Harrison College.
Pendergast is a well-known Terre Haute native who began his pain management practice 14 years ago. Since then, he has recruited a team of specialized providers: Chantelle Allen, Ashley Delaunois, Dax Duncan, Lauren Necesario Smith, Kacy Jo Rogers and Robin Smiddy.
Sycamore Pain & Wellness is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. No referral is needed for these services, with the exception of behavioral health. For more information, call 812-877-3310 or visit MyHorizonHealth.org.
I I I
Pendergast is board certified in pain management and anesthesiology. He graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine. Dr. Pendergast is a “sports fanatic” and attends local high school and college sporting events.
Allen is a board-certified family nurse practitioner. Her primary focus is medication management and opioid use disorder. Chantelle obtained her master’s degree in nursing from Indiana State University and has worked as a nurse in the Wabash Valley since 2010. She and her husband have three sons and enjoy traveling and baseball.
Delaunois is a board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner. Her primary focus is assessing, diagnosing, and prescribing medications for psychiatric disorders. She provides psychiatric medication management services for patients ages 4 through geriatric. Ashley has a master’s degree in nursing from IUPUI. She and her husband have four sons who are active in various sports.
Duncan is a board-certified family nurse practitioner. He has worked in pain management with Dr. Pendergast for the past six years. He has master’s and bachelor’s degrees in nursing from Indiana State University. He is a native of southern Indiana and lives in Terre Haute with his wife and four children.
Necesario Smith is a doctor of clinical psychology. She graduated from Adler University in Chicago and has a bachelor’s degree in Criminal/Social Justice from Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois. Lauren is a big Chicago sports fan.
Rogers is a board-certified family nurse practitioner. She provides interventional pain treatment with an emphasis on bone health/osteoporosis, nutritional pain management (including weight loss), and smoking cessation. She has master’s and bachelor’s degrees in nursing from Indiana State University. She lives in West Terre Haute with her husband and son.
Smiddy is a board-certified family nurse practitioner. Before becoming a nurse practitioner in 2019, she was a registered nurse for 16 years. Her primary focus is interventional pain treatment, with experience in medication management and medication assisted treatment (MAT). She has master’s and bachelor’s degrees in nursing from Indiana State University. In her free time, she enjoys watching the Chicago Cubs.
