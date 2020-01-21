Sullivan mayor Clint Lamb participated in the 2020 Indiana Economic Development Course in Muncie on Jan. 15 as a panelist in the “A Leadership Perspective” discussion.
“As mayors, we understand that 21st century economic development is revitalizing our communities,” Lamb said. “You can be the best economic development director in the country with many incentives; however, if your community is dead, it doesn’t really matter. You must be a salesperson for your community’s economic development efforts. If you don’t have a quality product to sell, success is near impossible. That’s why courses like this are so important – because they encourage leaders to proactively manage the economic development of their communities.”
Other topics discussed on Lamb’s panel were innovative partnerships, communication strategies, and navigating public pushback. Other presentations throughout the week-long course covered a variety of topics including strategic planning, data, finance, marketing, ethics, neighborhood development, real estate development, business retention, and managing economic development organizations.
The week-long course offers intensive training in the basic concepts, methods, and strategies of economic, industrial, business, entrepreneurial, workforce, and community development. It is a comprehensive educational experience in the theory and practice of holistic approaches to building and sustaining vibrant communities.
The Indiana Economic Development Course is hosted by Ball State University’s Indiana Communities Institute.
