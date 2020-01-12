Sullivan County Community Hospital’s Care Coordination Program recently received Caravan Health’s Community of the Year Award for transforming care delivery, promoting primary care initiatives, and supporting the Caravan team with education and training.
Caravan Health’s Population Health Pioneer Awards are given annually to Caravan Health Accountable Care Organization’s partners for their achievements in improving patient care. An ACO is a group of physicians and other health care providers, such as hospitals, which takes responsibility for the care and cost of delivering care to a defined population of patients. Hospitals and physicians join an ACO with the understanding that they will make quality of patient care a key focus.
Caravan Health selected SCCH from a strong pool of nominees with compelling testimonials about their skill and dedication. The Community of the Year is based on the highest composite scorecard results. The scorecard is Caravan’s comprehensive internal tracking record directly reflecting patient care metrics, community engagement and overall performance. Sullivan scored a remarkable 97% — a near perfect score. Part of an Indiana nine-member ACO, SCCH was chosen from all 250+ communities that partner with Caravan Health
In 2019, the SCCH Care Coordination team performed 880 Medicare wellness visits. Ashley Kilpatrick, RN, leads the Sullivan County Community Hospital team. “Currently we case manage 192 patients. It is so rewarding to help people in our community with chronic disease to better manage their health and their daily lives,” Kilpatrick said. “Through our ACO program, we help coordinate resources that can assist with medicines, transportation, food and housing and make sure the patient gets the necessary preventive medical treatment that keeps them stable and living independently.”
