As a participant in the Caravan Collaborative Accountable Care Organization in 2019, Sullivan County Community Hospital has received $244,000 in shared savings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
ACOs are groups of health care providers that voluntarily agree to be held accountable for the quality, cost and experience of care for a population of fee-for-service
Medicare beneficiaries. Hospitals and physicians join an ACO with the understanding that they will make quality of patient care a key focus. If the ACO meets all the quality benchmarks and the population’s cost of care is below the established threshold, the ACO can share those savings.
In 2019, 541 ACOs in the Medicare Shared Savings Program generated $1.19 billion in total net savings to Medicare, the largest annual savings for the program to date. ACOs with shared savings continued to reduce post-acute care spending, along with hospitalizations and emergency department visits.
The SCCH Care Coordination team tackles an array of community needs, including addressing social disparities, ongoing health education and community resource utilization. Ashley Kilpatrick, director of care coordination and a population health nurse, spearheads the ACO program at SCCH.
“We truly have been able to make an impact in our community by maximizing our participation in the ACO. Our focus is patient care, quality and performance,” said Kilpatrick. “Working in population health is at times instant gratification. You can immediately see that the work you are doing is changing someone’s life for the better.”
Participating with SCCH in the ACO are the following Indiana healthcare organizations: Hendricks County Hospital, Danville; Henry County Memorial Hospital, New Castle; Johnson Memorial Hospital, Franklin; Logansport Memorial Hospital, Logansport; Margaret Mary Community Hospital, Franklin; Reid Physician Associates, Inc., Richmond; Witham Memorial Hospital, Lebanon.
