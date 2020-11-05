Sullivan County Community Hospital nurse wins national award

Ashley Kilpatrick, Sullivan County Community Hospital’s Director of Care Coordination, has been named a 2020 Population Health Pioneer Award winner as the Population Health Nurse of the Year by Caravan Health, a national leader of accountable care organizations and population health programs.
Kilpatrick was recognized for excellence in addressing patient needs and tangibly improving their quality of life.
The Population Health Pioneer Awards are presented each year to honor those who have best served their patients, their community, and the healthcare industry through their leadership, dedication, and innovation over the past year. This award is the second received by SCCH for its outstanding Care Coordination program. In 2019, Caravan Health nationally recognized SCCH as its Community of the Year for outstanding achievement in meeting/exceeding the metrics monitored by Caravan.
According to Caravan Health, which partners with over 250 healthcare systems, Kilpatrick was recognized for incorporating innovative approaches to care during the COVID-19 public health emergency and demonstrating a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the community she serves.
“For the at-risk population Ashley serves — the elderly and disadvantaged trying to deal with multiple chronic health issues and little to no support systems — she is angel in disguise,” said Michelle Franklin, Sullivan County Community Hospital’s CEO. “Her consummate dedication to her patients and her assistance through the maze of the health care system has resulted in amazing outcomes.”
