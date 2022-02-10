Steel Dynamics Inc. plans to hire 200 additional employees for its northeast Indiana operations, the company announced Thursday.
The company said it has job openings at all its area operations, including divisions in Butler, New Haven, Columbia City and various locations at OmniSource, a metal recycler.
The Fort Wayne-based steel manufacturer has more than 10,000 employees across its family of companies, The Journal Gazette reported.
“We’re honored to have the opportunity to hire more of the hard-working people of northeast Indiana. They have been the key to our success, and have made our company a great place to work,” Chris Graham, senior vice president of Steel Dynamics’ Long Products Steel Group, said in a statement.
The company offers benefits including annual profit sharing and bonus systems, health insurance and educational assistance for employees and their children.
“And, SDI provides opportunities for rapid career advancement by promoting from within,” a news release said.
