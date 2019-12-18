SRM Concrete has purchased N.E.W. Interstate Concrete in Terre Haute, SRM Concrete President Mike Hollingshead announced.
“We are excited about the acquisition of N.E.W. Interstate Concrete and look forward to serving their customers in the counties of Vermillion, Vigo, Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Putnam, Marion, and Hendricks,” Hollingshead said in a news release. “They have played an important role in the growth of these communities. After meeting with the employees, I am enthusiastic about our potential in these markets and can see that everyone will blend in well with our company’s vision on service.”
Based in Nashville, Tenn., SRM Concrete is a privately owned company located in 12 states with more than 2,500 employees.
“These markets are thriving. We already have a strong presence in Aurora and Indianapolis and we are excited to expand our footprint across this region. We continue to seek opportunities to strengthen our presence in our existing markets, while growing in new markets,” Jeff Hollingshead, CEO of SRM Concrete, added.
SRM Concrete is a Christian-based, family-owned company founded by Mike and Melissa Hollingshead.
