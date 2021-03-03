Social Worker returns to Senior Care

Licensed clinical social worker Lisa Brinkerhoff has returned to Senior Care, a service of Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois.
Brinkerhoff left Senior Care in 2015 to work as a social worker in Chicago. She returned to Paris in 2020 to work as a full-time therapist.
On her return, Brinkerhoff was reunited with Senior Care staff, including Connie Rhoads, licensed clinical social worker and Senior Care manager. Together they provide individual, group and family counseling for older adults who are experiencing a variety of behavioral health conditions.
Brinkerhoff has 25 years of experience as a social worker. She earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Illinois in Champaign. She has a bachelor of science degree in family and consumer services and a minor in psychology from Eastern Illinois University at Charleston. While in Chicago, she worked at a mental health agency in the Orthodox Jewish community.
