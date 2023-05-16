Your personal my Social Security account is here for you at every stage of your career. You don’t have to be retired or even close to retirement to take advantage of it. With an account, you can conduct much of your Social Security business online. For example, you can request a replacement Social Security card (in most states and the District of Columbia) whether you receive benefits or not.
If you are not currently receiving benefits, you can use your personal my Social Security account to:
- Review your earnings history.
- Estimate your future benefits to help plan for retirement.
- Get instant proof that you do not receive benefits.
- Check the status of your Social Security application, if you decide to apply for benefits.
If you already receive Social Security benefits, use your account to:
- Change your address.
- Get instant proof that you receive benefits.
- Set up or change your direct deposit.
- Get an instant copy of your Social Security 1099 (SSA-1099) or SSA-1042S.
- Opt out of receiving certain notices by mail and instead receive them in the secure Message Center.
Please encourage your family and friends to create their personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
