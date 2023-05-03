SSA logo
Alicia

Social Security is here for you when you travel, whether you’re in the United States or in another country. Our online services page at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices provides you with a wide variety of self-service options you can use on your mobile phone, tablet, or computer.

Through our online services, you can:

  • Find out if you qualify for benefits.
  • Apply for Social Security retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits.
  • Get your Social Security Statement.
  • Request a replacement Social Security card.
  • Appeal a decision.

Do you receive Social Security benefits or Medicare? If so, you can create or log in to your personal my Social Security account to:

  • Get your benefit verification letter.
  • Check your information and benefit amount.
  • Change your address and telephone number.
  • Start or change your direct deposit.
  • Get a replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S for tax season.
  • Report your wages if you work and receive disability benefits or SSI.

Create a personal my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to take advantage of these easy-to-use features. Also, please share our online services page with family and friends who need this important information.

