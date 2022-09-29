With the right anti-fraud information, you can help protect those you love. Here are the five most important resources about Social Security scams that you should know about:
- Find out how to spot fake calls and emails and what to do if you get one on our Protect Yourself from Social Security Scams page at www.ssa.gov/scam.
- Learn about phone scams and how to report them on our Office of the Inspector General’s Scam Awareness page at oig.ssa.gov/scam.
- Read about protecting your Social Security number from identity theft at blog.ssa.gov/protecting-your-social-security-number-from-identity-theft.
- Create your personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to help you keep track of your records and identify any suspicious activity. Some people think that creating an online account makes it more likely that they will have fraud activity on their record, but the opposite is actually true.
- Visit our Fraud Prevention and Reporting page at www.ssa.gov/fraud to understand how we combat fraud.
Please share these resources about scams with your friends and family — and help us spread the word on social media.
