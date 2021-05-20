SOCIAL SECURITY: The most popular baby names in Indiana and Illinois for 2020

The Social Security Administration recently announced the most popular baby names in each state for 2020. Olivia and Liam were the most popular baby names in the U.S. How do Indiana and Illinois compare to the rest of the country? Check out Social Security’s website — www.socialsecurity.gov — to see more of the top national baby names for 2020.
The top five boys and girls names for 2020 in Indiana were:
Boys, Girls:
1) Oliver, 1) Charlotte
2) Liam, 2) Olivia
3) Elijah, 3) Emma
4) Noah, 4) Ava
5) Henry, 5) Amelia
The top five boys and girls names for 2020 in Illinois were:
Boys, Girls:
1) Noah, 1) Olivia
2) Liam, 2) Emma
3) Oliver, 3) Charlotte
4) Benjamin, 4) Sophia
5) Henry, 5) Amelia
The agency began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. At the time of a child’s birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card, thus making Social Security America’s source for the most popular baby names.
In addition to each state’s top baby names (and names for U.S. territories), Social Security’s website has a list of the 1,000 most popular boys and girls names for 2020.
To see the fastest rising girls and boys names in 2020, go to https://bit.ly/3tXber6.
Social Security encourages everyone to enjoy the baby names list and, while online, create a my Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount. The My Social Security service is a personalized online account that people can use beginning in their working years and continuing while receiving Social Security benefits.
