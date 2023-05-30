Olivia and Liam are once again America’s most popular baby names in 2022. Liam has topped the list for six years in a row, and Olivia has been the top choice for new parents for four years. There is only one new name in the top 10, with Luna crawling into the top 10 for the first time.
Here are the top 10 boys’ and girls’ names for 2022:
Boys:
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
- James
- Elijah
- William
- Henry
- Lucas
- Benjamin
- Theodore
Girls:
- Olivia
- Emma
- Charlotte
- Amelia
- Sophia
- Isabella
- Ava
- Mia
- Evelyn
- Luna
Social Security began compiling the baby names list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. Each year, the list reveals the effect of pop-culture on naming trends. Here are the top five fastest rising boys’ and girls’ names in 2022:
Boys:
- Dutton
- Kayce
- Chosen
- Khaza
- Eithan
Girls:
- Wrenlee
- Neriah
- Arlet
- Georgina
- Amiri
Please visit www.ssa.gov/babynames to view the entire list and see where your name ranks now and over the past 100 years.
“Just like your name, Social Security is with you from day one. One of the first things parents do for their newborn is get them a Social Security number. That makes Social Security the ultimate source for the most popular baby names each year,” said Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of Social Security. “And just like a name, Social Security is with you through life’s journey. See what else you can do at www.ssa.gov while you’re online.”
