This year, America Saves Week runs from Feb. 24 through Feb. 29. The week is an opportunity for organizations to promote good financial habits. It’s also a great time for people to assess their own saving status, as planning and saving are key to a successful retirement.
America Saves Week is the perfect time to promote our shared mission of helping millions of people prepare for their future. Join the #ASW20 movement by using this hashtag when posting about your savings goals.
It’s never too early to start planning for your retirement. Set a goal, make a plan, and save automatically. Savers with a plan are twice as likely to save successfully. Pledge to save for America Saves Week at www.americasavesweek.org.
To help you with your retirement saving goals, we have many tools for retirement planning. You can access our online information and resources at www.socialsecurity.gov/planners/retire. Our mySocialSecurity Retirement Calculator can compare retirement benefit estimates based on your selected date or age to begin receiving benefits, and you can also input expected future income for inclusion in the estimate.
The Retirement Estimator will estimate monthly benefits based on your Social Security earnings records. Or find your full retirement age and learn how your monthly benefits may be reduced if you retire before your full retirement age using our Retirement Age Calculator. And our Detailed Calculator will give you the most precise estimate of your retirement, disability and survivors benefits.
It’s never too late for you to begin saving. Younger workers may think they have time to put off saving for their future, but the sooner they begin, the more their money can grow. Our website for young workers at www.socialsecurity.gov/people/earlycareer has resources that can help you secure today and tomorrow.
