If you are looking for new ways to save time, check out the online services available through a secure my Social Security account. We have lots to offer online whether you receive benefits from Social Security or not.
If you do not currently receive benefits, you can:
• Request a replacement Social Security card.
• Review your earnings history and see an estimate of your future Social Security benefits.
• Compare benefit amounts depending on what age you start receivingbenefits.
• Apply for retirement benefits when you are ready.
• Check the status of your Social Security application.
If you already receive benefits, you can:
• Get a benefit verification or proof of income letter.
• Request a replacement Social Security or Medicare card.
• Set up or change direct deposit.
• Change your address.
• Get a replacement Social Security 1099 form (SSA-1099).
• Opt-out of certain mailed notices.
Your personal my Social Security account includes a secure Message Center where you can receive sensitive communications. For example, you can view your annual cost-of-living adjustments before you would normally receive them in the mail. You will receive both mailed and online notices unless you opt-out of receiving notices by mail that are available online.
We designed these online features to save you time. Create your personal my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
We offer many other online resources at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices. Let friends and family know they can access them from the comfort of their home or office or from their mobile phones.
