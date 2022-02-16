This year, America Saves Week runs from Feb. 21 through Feb. 25 with the theme Building Financial Resilience. The week is an opportunity for organizations to promote good financial habits, and for people to assess their own saving status.
Planning and saving are key to a successful retirement. The earlier you start saving for retirement, the better off you will be. People with a plan are twice as likely to save successfully. Set a goal, make a plan, and save automatically. We encourage you to pledge to save for America Saves Week at www.americasavesweek.org.
Please visit our website for more useful information on ways to help you plan for your retirement at www.ssa.gov/retirement.
You are never too young to begin saving. If you know a younger worker, please help share our information with them. Younger workers may think they have time to put off saving for their future, but the sooner they begin, the more their money can grow.
Visit and share our website for young workers at www.ssa.gov/people/earlycareer where you will find resources that can help you secure today and tomorrow. We also have an infographic that provides helpful information about saving at https://bit.ly/3Jy4J6h.
