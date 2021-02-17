This year, America Saves Week runs from Feb. 22–26. The week is an opportunity for organizations to promote good financial habits. It’s also a great time for people to assess their own saving status, as planning and saving are key to a successful retirement.
Each day of the week will focus on a different aspect of saving:
• Monday – Save Automatically
• Tuesday – Save for the Unexpected
• Wednesday – Save to Retire
• Thursday – Save by Reducing Debt
• Friday – Save as a Family
It’s never too early to start planning for your retirement. Set a goal, make a plan, and save automatically. People with a plan are twice as likely to save successfully. Pledge to save for America Saves Week at www.americasavesweek.org.
We have many tools to help you with your goals as you save for retirement. You can access our online information and resources at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement.
It’s never too late for you and your loved ones to begin saving. Younger workers may think they have time to put off saving for their future, but the sooner they begin, the more their money can grow. Visit our website for young workers at www.ssa.gov/people/earlycareer for resources that can help you secure today and tomorrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.