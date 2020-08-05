Millions of Americans who get monthly Social Security or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits need help managing their money and may need a representative payee.
A representative payee is a person or an organization we appoint to receive the Social Security or SSI benefits for beneficiaries who can’t manage or direct the management of their benefits.
Please note that even if a person isn’t physically mobile, it does not necessarily mean that a payee is needed.
Most business with SSA can be conducted via phone or internet, negating the need for a person to have to come into the office to conduct business … especially since all Social Security field offices continue to be closed to walk-in traffic due to COVID-10.
In addition, if a friend or family member assists the beneficiary but the beneficiary is still aware and able to decide how their own money is spent, a payee is generally not needed.
We will seek proof from a physician that a person is no longer capable of directing the management of their benefits and the related medical diagnosis. We want to protect our most vulnerable beneficiaries’ ability to control their own benefits.
But some beneficiaries do need a representative payee. Representative payees must know the beneficiary’s needs to decide the best use of benefits for care and well-being. To help with this responsibility, representative payees can now get, save, email and print a benefit verification letter for the person they represent using their own my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. There is no need to visit or call a field office.
Many representative payees also are responsible for completing an annual form to account for the benefit payments received. To complete this process, representative payees can either fill out the form and return it to Social Security or conveniently go online at www.ssa.gov/myaccount/rep-payee.html to file the report. It is important to know that a state Protection and Advocacy agency may contact the representative payee to review the receipts and records of income and expenses.
Visit www.ssa.gov/payee if you have questions about Representative Payees.
