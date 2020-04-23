A Social Security number is important because you need it to work, collect Social Security benefits, and receive certain government services. The information on your Social Security card must always be up-to-date and correct.
If you legally change your name because of marriage, divorce, court order, or any other reason, you must tell us right away so you can get a corrected card. You cannot apply to change your name online.
Currently our offices are closed to the public due to COVID-19. Therefore, in order to update your Social Security card at this time, you need to:
• Gather the required documents. See what documents you need at www.socialsecurity.gov/ssnumber/ss5doc.htm. Under the heading, “Type of Card,” select “Corrected” for a list of the documents you need. Normally that will be proof of the legal name change (marriage document, divorce decree, court order) and proof of identity (Driver’s license, State ID or U.S. passport). We must see original documents, not photocopies. We will return your documents as quickly as possible.
• Fill out, sign and mail the Application for a Social Security Card at www.socialsecurity.gov/forms/ss-5.pdf along with the required documents to the office that services your mailing address. You can use our field office locater at www.socialsecurity.gov/locater.
For complete instructions, visit our webpage at www.socialsecurity.gov/ssnumber. You can also read the publication Your Social Security Number and Card at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/EN-05-10002.pdf.
Remember, never keep your Social Security card in your wallet or purse. Keep it in a safe place to avoid identity theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.