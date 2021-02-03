Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Rain likely. High around 40F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy late. Low 21F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.