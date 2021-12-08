PLAINFIELD - Daniel J. Quilliam (Tiny), age 72, of Plainfield, formerly of Brazil, passed away on December 7, 2021. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield. Memorial services will start promptly at 7 p.m. following th…