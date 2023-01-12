The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program helps support many American families. As we celebrate 50 years of SSI, it is a great time to briefly share the history of SSI and information on how to apply.
On Oct. 30, 1972, President Nixon signed SSI into law. In January 1974, we began paying SSI to people who met the eligibility requirements. Fifty years later, SSI remains a lifeline program for millions of people and households with limited income and resources. SSI also helps children and adults under age 65 who have a disability or are blind and who have income and resources below specific financial limits. People age 65 and older without disabilities – who meet the financial qualifications – may also receive SSI payments.
You can let us know that you want to apply for disability benefits online at www.ssa.gov/applyfordisability. This page has information about how to apply, the advantages of applying using our online disability application, and what happens after you apply. Then you can click on “Apply for Disability” from that page and begin the process. You will want to have some information available to complete this process.
- Non-medical information such as date and place of birth, marital information, names and birthdates of your children, information about past work.
- Medical information such as a list of medical conditions and information about doctors, healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics from which we will need to gather medical records.
Once you submit the two parts of the online application, a Social Security employee will begin processing the application. We may need to contact you or schedule an appointment to get more information for SSI since additional household information may be needed.
If you’re unable to begin the process online, you may schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time, Monday through Friday. You may also contact your local Social Security office. You can find the phone number for your local office on our website.
Once your SSI application is submitted, you can check the status online by creating a personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. SSI will continue to support families for many years to come. Please share this information with your friends and loved ones who may need it – and share it on social media.
