Clean Suds Apothecary & Gifts is hosting its grand opening/open house and ribbon cutting Saturday. Take a tour and see the services offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT at 708 Archer Ave, Suite 5. in Marshall, Illinois. A ribbon cutting will take place at 10 a.m.
Clean Suds Apothecary & Gifts sells 100% natural soaps, bath salts, scrubs, and lotions, Colorstreet nails, Ionic Foot Detox soaks and trendy hats. The gift corner specializes in gifts for any occasion as well as prepacked gifts.
Join us as we welcome Clean Suds Apothecary & Gifts to the community. $15 walk-in foot detox soaks (ages 10 &up). All attendees will receive a goodie bag. Light refreshments will be available.
