SMWC welcomes new head of human resources

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has hired an associate vice president of human resources, a new title at the college.
Terry Bowe began his role with the new position in January. He has more than 15 years of experience in human resources in several industries. However, he felt a pull to higher education, where he has spent the last 20 years coaching and teaching for a college in Ohio.
“I am extremely excited to be here,” Bowe said. “The opportunity to collaborate with leadership, my peers, faculty and staff, and of course the students is one for the books for me.”
He was a life-long resident of Ohio until he moved to the Wabash Valley several months ago. Along with his experience in human resources, he has worked with organizations on engagement, performance management and succession planning.
While his goals are to encourage leadership and growth in employees at The Woods, Bowe said this comes with challenges such as respecting everyone’s views, managing without bias and building strong relationships. Bowe will be working to counter any of these trials, he says.
“I want every employee, faculty member and student to know that as long as I sit in this seat, HR will have an open-door policy where every individual can expect for their efforts to be recognized, their disappointments to be evaluated and their voices to be not only heard but cemented into critical evaluations at the highest levels,” he said.
