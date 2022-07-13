SMWC promotes chairperson to dean

Marcia Ann Miller, Ph.D., chairperson and professor of nursing at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, has been promoted to Dean of the Division of Nursing and Science at the institution. She will be leading newly formed Division of Nursing and Sciences.
When Miller began at SMWC in 2014, she was charged with developing and launching the first nursing program for SMWC. By 2015, she had gained approval from the Indiana State Board of Nursing and the Higher Learning Commission to start the baccalaureate in nursing, which has grown to be the largest enrolled campus program. In 2016, she successfully secured Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education accreditation. She has also been instrumental in the startup of other programs such as the Master of Science in Nursing and the Associate Degree in Paramedic Science.
Miller said she’s excited to take on her new role. “I am honored to be a part of this nursing program and the mission of compassionate care that we have at The Woods. The faculty is top-notch and I am enthusiastic about the future.”
