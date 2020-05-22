Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College annually recognizes outstanding faculty who have made significant contributions in the areas of teaching, scholarship and service. In a virtual ceremony, six faculty members were honored for their profound influence on students’ learning experiences and their role in helping students reach their academic and professional goals.
“Each of this year’s awardees embodies the spirit of excellence, espoused by the College in its motto ‘Virtue with Knowledge United’ in a particular aspect of faculty work,” said Janet Clark, Ph.D., vice president of academic affairs.
The awards presented in a virtual ceremony on May 5 include:
• Alumni Faculty Leadership Award: Rebecca Miller, assistant professor of art therapy
• Faculty Excellence Award for Teaching: Michael Boswell, assistant professor of music
• Faculty Excellence Award for Teaching: Meredith Williams, assistant professor of business
• Faculty Excellence in Service: Felicia Stewart, associate professor and director of the master of science in nursing program
• Outstanding Adjunct Faculty Award: Angie McMillin, equine stable manager
• Faculty Excellence Award for Scholarship: Jim Brinson, assistant professor of ecology
