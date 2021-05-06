SMWC creates new position in Campus Life

Samantha Robinson has been promoted to the newly created position of Director of Residential Life and Student Conduct for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College beginning June 1.
Robinson will be responsible for student housing, resident assistants and the graduate assistants-assistant hall directors. She will also oversee the student conduct process. She has been with SMWC since 2019 as associate director of Campus Life.
“During her short time here at The Woods, Sam has grown the area of Campus Life by increasing student events and student participation at campus events,” said Aimee Janssen-Robinson, associate vice president for student affairs. “She has fostered collaborations both on campus and in the community to provide greater opportunities for our students.”
Robinson received a bachelor’s degree in legal studies and a master’s degree in student affairs in higher education, both from Indiana State University.
