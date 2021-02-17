SMWC creates dean of business, leadership position

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has promoted Lamprini Pantazi to a newly created position effective Feb.1: the Dean of Business and Leadership.
Pantazi has been fundamental in the launch of SMWC’s first doctorate program, a Ph.D. in Global Leadership. She oversees the Master of Leadership Development program and Graduate Certificate in Women’s Leadership. She also offers leadership to the Master of Healthcare Administration and undergraduate business and leadership programs.
“This is an incredible opportunity to lead with virtue and courage to prepare the new generation of change-makers for emerging global challenges,” Pantazi said.
Pantazi’s plan is to explore growth and synergies in the growing business and leadership programs across all degree levels, she said. She also strives to promote a strong graduate culture while contributing to the growth and recognition of SMWC.
As dean, Pantazi will become a member of extended cabinet, Janet Clark, Ph.D., vice president for academic and student affairs, said.
“Dr. Pantazi has proven herself as an accomplished and creative faculty member and graduate director at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College,” Clark said. “We expect her strategic vision, creativity, student-centeredness and leadership abilities to continue to elevate our business and leadership programs which will ultimately increase our reputation and enrollment.”
Pantazi started her career at SMWC in 2007 as a faculty member for the MLD program. She was named director of MLD in 2018. She has helped develop a dual degree pathway for completing the MLD and MHA programs and has re-vamped the Wabash Valley Leadership Institute curriculum. She has chaired the Institutional Review Board since 2017 for SMWC.
