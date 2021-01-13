Sisters of Providence welcome new mission advancement director

Providence has provided a way for Maureen Dickinson to make a difference in peoples’ lives with the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
Recently, the Illinois native accepted the position of director of mission advancement for the congregation. The Mission Advancement Department is responsible for marketing and fundraising, as well as developing relationships with the greater community and with the Sisters of Providence.
“This opportunity answers my prayers,” Dickinson said. “The position blends my professional background with my spirituality, something I have sought for several years. The mission of the Sisters of Providence and the strategic direction, under the leadership of the General Council, present compelling ways of making a difference in peoples’ lives as we grow His kingdom and steward the resources with which we are blessed.”
Prior to joining the Sisters of Providence, Dickinson worked as the executive director of Quad-Cities Foundation for Black Hawk College in Moline, Ill.
Dickinson, a native of Chicago, officially started her position on Monday.
