Senior Care, a service of Horizon Health at Paris, Illinois, recently added three new therapists to its behavioral health team.
The new therapists are Terra Ogle, Heather Melton and Jill Garland. All are full-time social workers who provide individual and group therapy, family counseling, and other services for seniors dealing with life’s many challenges.
Ogle, of Paris, is a licensed clinical social worker and the new Senior Care manager/crisis services director. She replaces Connie Rhoads who recently retired. In her managerial role, Ogle also leads the Crisis Program and Living Room Project at the Human Resources Center of Edgar and Clark Counties Paris.
Ogle joined Senior Care in 2016. She left briefly and returned in dual roles at HRC and Senior Care. She has 20 years of experience in social work and crisis intervention involving children and adults.
Ogle earned her master’s degree in social work and bachelor’s degree in psychology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Melton, of Paris, is a licensed clinical social worker who earned her master’s degree in social work at DePaul University and bachelor’s degree in sociology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Prior to Senior Care, Melton was the assistant clinical director at HRC. During her 12 years at HRC, she worked as a mental health therapist, prevention coordinator, and job developer/case manager. She also worked as teen coordinator for the Coalition Against Methamphetamine Abuse of Clark and Edgar counties.
Garland, of Terre Haute, earned her master’s degree in social work and bachelor’s degree in speech language pathology at Indiana State University. She has 11 years of experience in social work. Her background includes child welfare, case management, and the family court system.
Prior to Senior Care, Garland worked for the Vigo County School Corp. In September, she will be a featured presenter at the Indiana Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers’ annual conference in Indianapolis. She will discuss “Crisis Intervention Team: Partnership with Social Workers and Law Enforcement.”
The Senior Care staff also consists of Lisa Brinkerhoff, licensed clinical social worker, with 25 years of experience as a social worker.
Senior Care is a voluntary behavioral health service for patients with Medicare part B ages 65 and older, as well as Medicare disability patients. It is located in the Life Center building at 745 E. Court St. in Paris.
