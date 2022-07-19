Second surgeon joins Horizon Health team

A second full-time general surgeon, who also specializes in weight loss surgery, has joined the Horizon Health medical staff.
Fouad Hachem, MD, performs a full scope of general surgeries, including hernia repair, colonoscopies, bowel/colon surgery, and gallbladder, spleen, and appendix removal. He provides treatment for gastroesophageal reflux disease/heart burn and performs tubal ligation surgery (for females).
Hachem is board certified in general surgery. He is fellowship-trained in advanced, minimally invasive general surgery/bariatric surgery. Over the past two decades, he has performed more than 1,500 weight loss surgeries. He performs gastric bypass, adjustable gastric banding and sleeve gastrectomy. All of these options help patients achieve their weight loss and metabolic goals.
Hachem was born and raised in Beirut, Lebanon, and earned his medical degree at the American University of Beirut. He completed medical residency at the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York. He completed a fellowship in advanced, minimally invasive general surgery/bariatric surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
Hachem and his wife, Tina, are the parents of 10-year-old twins, Brandon and Layla. He enjoys reading about world history, including the history of surgery.
He is located in the Paris Clinic. For an appointment, call 217-466-4033.
