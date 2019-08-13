Sean Newman joins First Financial Bank

First Financial Bank has welcomed Sean Newman as a mortgage loan originator, serving homebuyers in Sullivan and surrounding counties. He works from his office in the bank at 15 South Main St. in Sullivan.
A lifelong resident of Terre Haute, Newman graduated from Terre Haute South Vigo High School. He holds the master certification from the Association of Finance & Insurance Professionals and he earned his Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System number from the NMLS Resource Center.
Before joining First Financial, he was the Finance & Insurance Manager for eight years at Terre Haute Chevrolet. He and his family are members of the Terre Haute Seventh Day Adventist Church. They enjoy spending their leisure time outdoors.
