Nexstar Media Inc. has announced that Tim Sanders has been promoted to vice president and general manager of its broadcast and digital operations in Terre Haute, overseeing WTWO-TV 2, and its related mobile applications and social media channels. Sanders will also oversee the company’s operational agreements with Mission Broadcasting, Inc., providing services to WAWV-TV 38. He will assume his new responsibilities immediately.
Sanders has spent the past 17 years at WTWO-TV and WAWV-TV, rising through the ranks to become vice president and general manager. Since 2015, Sanders has served in sales management for WTWO/WAWV, overseeing all aspects of the stations’ long-term sales strategy and the day-to-day operations of the sales organization.
Sanders began his tenure at WTWO/WAWV in 2005, as an account executive in the sales department. From 2008 to 2015 Sanders served as promotions director for the stations when WTWO-TV was named “Station of the Year” twice by the Indiana Broadcasters Association.
Sanders received his associate’s degree in broadcasting from Lake Land College in Mattoon, Illinois, and he currently serves on the Radio and TV Advisory Board for the college.
