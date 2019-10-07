Sales to benefit Susan G. Komen foundation

ReConstruction Services is kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month by installing pink Summit 60 roofing underlayment.
The lightweight, synthetic rolls feature the pink ribbon symbol of breast cancer awareness and a portion of the underlayment’s sales will benefit the Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation.
ReConstruction Services is a woman-owned company, specializing in storm restoration projects. For more details contact ReConstruction Services at 812-443-7663.
