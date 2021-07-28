Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and Indiana State University alum Jeff Papa, chief of staff and general counsel for the Indiana Senate, has been appointed Editor-in-Chief of the Mensa Research Journal at Hurst, Texas. Published three times a year by the Mensa Foundation, the subscription-based Mensa Research Journal highlights scholarly articles and research related to intelligence from a diverse selection of nationally and internationally esteemed authors.
“With his broad experience and interests, he brings new perspectives and innovative ideas to the position that will ensure the Mensa Research Journal continues to publish research with broad relevance,” said Charlie Steinhice, President of the Mensa Foundation Board of Trustees, in a July 8 news release.
First joining American Mensa in 1996, Papa is a member of the Central Indiana Mensa chapter. He has a rich association with education and with the community of Zionsville, where besides serving as its first mayor, he has served as president of the Town Council and president of the Board of Police Commissioners. He serves on the Zionsville Community Schools Board of Trustees.
After earning his bachelor of science degree from Rose-Hulman and a master of arts from Ball State University, Papa received his Ph.D. in education leadership and administration from Indiana State University, as well as a graduate certificate in Higher Ed and Student Affairs from IU-Bloomington. He has also completed the Academy for Teaching and Learning Leadership at Marian University.
Papa previously was an attorney with Barnes & Thornburg, practicing immigration law, and served two terms as chair of the Indiana chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers’ Association, as well as two terms on the national board of governors of the American Immigration Lawyers’ Association. He earned his law degree from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, as well as an LL.M. law degree concentrated in Intellectual Property Law.
