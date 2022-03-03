Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Board of Trustees has added two new members to its board. Kelly (Sullivan) Noel and Koushik Subramanian will begin their terms of service to the institute this spring.
Noel is vice president of the UPMC’s corporate construction and real estate division based in Pittsburgh while Subramanian has expertise in the fields of cybersecurity and is an accomplished speaker and advisor on information security and risk management.
“Kelly and Koushik will be important trustee contributors, providing leadership as we establish the short- and long-term strategies to ensure the institute builds upon our successes of our Mission Driven Campaign for Rose-Hulman while also meeting the challenges developing within higher education in the competitive undergraduate science, technology, engineering, and mathematics landscape,” Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons said in a news release.
Noel, a 2002 electrical engineering alumna, has used career experiences to develop strategic expertise along with a business acumen and practical leadership qualities to produce quantifiable success. She oversees more than $750 million in capital projects annually for UPMC’s 40 hospitals, more than 700 health care sites, and 23 senior care centers for patients, families and communities in Pennsylvania, New York, and Maryland.
Subramanian, a 2006 computer engineering graduate, started his career in cybersecurity through performing penetration tests on banks to identify vulnerabilities and provide remediation guidance. His career has included a variety of positions with multiple industries, including crypto, finance, risk, compliance, healthcare, energy, data science, and government. He currently spends time in the digital asset and blockchain space with projects that help grow awareness around powerful tools like cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens (commonly known as NFTs) and smart contracts.
