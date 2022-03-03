Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology associate director of career services and employer relations Kathy Kassissieh has been recognized as Indiana’s College Career Development Professional of the Year. The award was by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Work and Learn Indiana program at the 16th annual Indiana IMPACT Awards.
For 16 years, Kassissieh has worked in the Office of Career Services and Employer Relations to connect students for full-time, internship and co-op opportunities. She is also a resource for employers and alumni.
Director of career services and employer relations Scott Tieken said, “Alumni will seek Kathy out to say hello, get caught up on life and share how their career is progressing. Each one of them will express how she made a huge impact on jump starting their career and getting them where they are today.”
Kassissieh established and supervised a entrepreneurial internship program that would complete onsite evaluations of an employer’s internship program, determine the learning outcomes of the student and then provide feedback to the employer. The program’s success has Indiana employers contacting her to gauge industry internship standards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.