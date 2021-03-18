Rockville-based Big Tine, makers of deer supplements and attractants, has renewed as a Whitetails Unlimited national sponsor, WTU President Jeff Schinkten has announced.
“Big Tine’s premium products help hunters improve their local deer herd and succeed during the season,” Schinkten said in a news release. “The people at Big Tine know hunting because they are hunters, and their passion for hunting shows in what they do. We’re proud that they are continuing their national sponsorship with Whitetails Unlimited.”
Big Tine operates in Rockville, where the firm produces products to help deer grow to their genetic potential. A dealer map is available on their website, as well as a page that has feeding and baiting regulations by state (always be sure to verify local regulations). For more information about Big Tine and its product line, visit the company website at bigtine.com.
Since its inception in 1982, Whitetails Unlimited has worked in the field of conservation for the betterment of the white-tailed deer and its environment. It has more than 475 chapters, 114,000-plus members, chapter volunteers, and corporate sponsors. Its mission is to raise funds in support of educational programs, wildlife habitat enhancement and acquisition, and preservation of the shooting sports and hunting tradition for future generations.
To date, Whitetails Unlimited has expended more than $109.9 million on program services and activities.
