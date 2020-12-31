Robinson to see patients at Horizon Health's Paris Clinic

Laney Robinson of Paris, Illinois, will begin seeing patients in Horizon Health’s Paris Clinic on Jan. 4. Working as a physician in the clinic will be part of her medical residency training. While she will see patients independently, Dr. Lauren Fore will be her supervising physician per residency requirements.
Robinson is currently the chief resident in the family medicine program at Union Hospital in Terre Haute. She will become a full-time, employed physician at Horizon Health next summer after finishing medical residency.
Robinson earned her medical degree at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine-Springfield. She has a bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences with a minor in chemistry from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.
A lifelong Paris resident, Robinson attended St. Mary’s, Wenz, Vance, Mayo, and Paris high schools. In high school, she participated in the health occupations program at Horizon Health where she was a certified nursing assistant for four years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.