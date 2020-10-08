RJL Solutions welcomes executive assistant

RJL Solutions welcomes its new executive assistant, Christina Pearison to the team. As the executive assistant, Pearison will serve as administrative support to the chief executive officer and the executive team of RJL Solutions as well as be responsible for daily business operations.
Prior to her role at RJL, Pearison served as the director of faculty and development at the Osler Institute where she was responsible for recruiting, coordinating medical meetings and contract negotiations. In this position, she developed key communication and organizational skills and is well-equipped to work in a fast-pace environment.
In addition, Pearison and her husband are owners of Divine Construction located in Sullivan, where Pearison serves as the director of interior design. She is involved with many Wabash Valley businesses and at her church, Abundant Grace, and participates in local organizations and fundraisers.
Pearison graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor of science degree in human resources with a minor in business management. In August, she received her master of leadership and development from The Woods. Most recently, she completed the first graduate certification in women’s leadership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.