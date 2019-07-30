RJL Solutions hires Salter as operations manager

Ian Salter has been hired as operations manager for Terre Haute public affairs firm RJL Solutions. Salter will support the advocacy, strategic communications and business development departments and provide administrative support for business operations.
Salter’s previous work experience at Ivy Tech Community College allowed him to work directly with the college’s 21st Century Scholars and act as a mentor to students through their studies. Additionally, Salter has an associate degree in business administration from Ivy Tech Community College and a bachelor’s degree in business management from Indiana State University.
Salter is native of Phoenix, Arizona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.