RJL Solutions hires digital marketing manager

Shelby Gifford has been hired at RJL Solutions as digital marketing manager. Gifford will be a leading role in the communications department and assist in market research, social media strategies, the development and management of brand imagery and strategic communications initiatives while helping to advance advocacy efforts.
Gifford’s previous work at Clabber Girl allowed her to explore her skills in analytics, photography and content creation. Additionally, Gifford has applied her interest in marketing through a previous business endeavor where she and her brother launched an online clothing line company, Jade Surf Company.
Gifford studied fashion design and merchandising, marketing and journalism at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.
