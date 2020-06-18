RHIT professor earns national educator award

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology assistant professor of mechanical engineering Amir Danesh-Yazdi will receive the Ferdinand P. Beer and E. Russel Johnston, Jr., Outstanding New Mechanics Educator Award later this month from the American Society of Engineering Education’s Mechanics Division.
The national award honors the professor for his early-career commitment to teaching and exceptional contributions to engineering mechanics education.Danesh-Yazdi will be recognized at the ASEE Virtual Conference on June 22-26.
The Mechanics Division annually highlights up to three professors with no more than five years of academic teaching experience for their exceptional contributions to mechanics education. Three current members of the Rose-Hulman faculty are past recipients of the award: Richard Stamper, provost and vice president for academic affairs (2001); James Hanson, professor of civil engineering (2006); and Daniel Kawano, associate professor of mechanical engineering (2016).
