Reizman named to RHIT endowed chair

Chemical engineering associate professor Irene Reizman has been named new Alfred R. Schmidt Endowed Chair for Excellence in Teaching at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. The three-year appointment begins on Sept. 1.
The Schmidt Chair recognizes the best and brightest of the institute’s faculty who are committed to excellence and innovation in their fields and in educational pursuits, according to a news release from the institute.
Professors receive annual stipends and summer salaries to continue to excel in their specialized areas, lead conversations with other educators in their fields, and create opportunities for students and peers.
G. Felda Hardymon, a 1969 mathematics alumnus, established the Schmidt Chair in 2018 through $2.39 million in proceeds from the auction of Hardymon’s customized McLaren P1 hypercar. The endowed chair honors the legacy of former mathematics professor and Rose-Hulman alumnus Alfred R. Schmidt.
Reizman will be the second Schmidt Chair, following the work during the past three years by Terrence Casey, professor of political science. He helped expand the institute’s first-year international curriculum, including providing faculty-led study abroad courses.
Reizman will develop a framework for integrating undergraduate research into the early college experience, especially first- and second-year Rose-Hulman students. Her efforts will focus on setting up students for success in their research experience, recruit supportive faculty mentors for undergraduate student researchers, and create an environment of excitement and recognition for students’ research activities.
This effort will build upon Reizman’s work to support the integration of entrepreneurial mindset principles into undergraduate research. This accentuates her work in a collaborative grant from the Kern Family Foundation with Rose-Hulman associate civil and environmental engineering professor Michelle Marincel Payne.
