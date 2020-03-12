Purdue Extension's Food Prescription for Better Health earns program of the year award

Purdue Extension’s educational program, Food Prescription for Better Health was awarded the Key Award for “Supportive Services Program of the Year” at the 2020 Prosperity Indiana Award Conference in Indianapolis.
Vigo County Extension educators, Allison Finzel, Nutrition Education Program Community Wellness Coordinator, and Jay Christiansen, Health and Human Sciences, received the Key Award at the conference that hosted state members and partners in community health and community development, including Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch.
Finzel and Christiansen collaborated with the Indiana State University dietetics, United Way of Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Health Center to create the program, which was supported in part by a grant from the Anthem Foundation and produce and kitchen supplies from World Gospel Church and Columbian home products.
The program helps people with Type 2 diabetes lead a healthier lifestyle. Participants receive a free A1C blood test at the beginning and end of the course, as well as weekly blood pressure and weight checks to help monitor their progress. They also receive a $15 basket of fresh fruits and vegetables each week.
Finzel said the idea to create the program came from the concept of using food as a prescription.
“When we all sat down to brainstorm, Type II Diabetes rose to the top. We wanted to create an initiative that helped the ever-growing population of those dealing with the disease understand that what they eat plays a huge role in managing and even reversing their outcomes,” she said.
“In doing this, we discovered that lower income patients who are diagnosed with Type II Diabetes often are not given the information that they need to understand how to live with their disease,” she added.
Participants in the program also attend two other Purdue Extension programs: Dining with Diabetes and Be Heart Smart. Dining with Diabetes, led by Christiansen, helps participants learn ways to manage diabetes through food choices, meal planning, food preparation, and physical activity. Be Heart Smart helps individuals identify risk factors for heart disease and make simple, heart-healthy lifestyle changes. Christiansen said these efforts demonstrate how committed people can come together to solve a challenging problem.
“It’s been an amazing opportunity to work with our community partners to provide a meaningful program for our participants, and especially compelling to see how our efforts have made a positive impact in their lives and their health,” Christiansen said.
The upcoming program has added some new aspects, based on feedback received from participants, including physical activity, a mental health professional to assist individuals in making sustainable behavioral changes, and a partnership with the Master Gardeners of Vigo County to help grow fresh produce.
A judging committee selected the winners based on their program’s creativity, evidence of cooperation, and impact on the community. The conference presents several awards, including the Staff Member of the Year, which was awarded to George Okantey in 2019, a Purdue Extension Community Development Educator for more than 20 years.
