Supreme Plumbing, Heating, & Cooling in Terre Haute is celebrating its 65th anniversary. As a family-owned business, now in their third generation, the company announced its continued growth with the complete remodel of their fireplace showroom.
Since their start in 1956, Supreme PHC has provided HVAC and plumbing services to residential and commercial customers throughout the Wabash Valley. Over the years, Supreme has continuously expanded services.
“Our 65th anniversary is a celebration of my grandfather’s vision, and my dad’s commitment to serving our customers with reliable, friendly service for the repair and replacement for major systems in their homes or businesses,” said vice president Wes Isbell. “I’m excited to expand our services to meet the needs of our customers, which includes additional fireplace products, additional brands for HVAC equipment, and plumbing projects from small to large.”
During the pandemic, Supreme PHC adapted operations to ensure the safety of customers and staff. Supreme remains dedicated to growing and improving its business to best serve the Terre Haute community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.