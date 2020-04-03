Pickrell named medical director for Union Medical Group's Convenient Care

Dr. Eric Pickrell was recently named medical director for Union Medical Group’s Convenient Care in Terre Haute.
<\z14f”sans-serif”>In addition to his physician/leadership role at Convenient Care, Pickrell will continue to see patients at the Bone & Joint Center as a sports medicine physician.
<\z14f”sans-serif”>Pickrell received his medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Union Hospital Family Medicine Center.
