The Paris Community Hospital Volunteers will host their annual Christmas chocolate sale in December.
The sale will take place 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 20 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 21 at Horizon Health’s main campus in Paris.
The sale will offer nearly 65 varieties of gourmet chocolates and snacks, including sugar-free options. Items will include award-winning salsas, hot sauces, jams, jellies, relishes and preserves made by Kathy's Kitchen.
Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted. Chocolate sales support the efforts of the PCH Volunteers, who provide financial assistance to hospital projects and award scholarships to area students who are pursuing healthcare careers.
